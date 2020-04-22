Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZURVY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.77. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

