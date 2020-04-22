ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $97,976.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 196.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

