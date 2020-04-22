ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 1% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $190,004.45 and $28.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00800447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,032,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,032,669 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

