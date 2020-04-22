Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on Z. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

