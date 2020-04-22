Zilla Price Tops $0.0036 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $217,981.80 and $1,503.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

