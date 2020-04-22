Zero (ZER) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Zero has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $97,022.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002355 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00632874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00127639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00085707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.