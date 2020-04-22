Zendesk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,420 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 put options.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $83,377.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,609 shares of company stock worth $10,585,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.52.

ZEN stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.