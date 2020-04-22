Zen Protocol (ZP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $164,973.86 and approximately $273.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.