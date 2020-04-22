Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $216.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well for the near term. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is also a concern.”

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. Verisign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.12.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 6.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

