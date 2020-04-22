Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.11. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 176.16% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. Equities analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.