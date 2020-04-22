Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNKD. Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.45.

MNKD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 5,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MannKind by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.