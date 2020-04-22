Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.76 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Leju worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

