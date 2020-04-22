Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULH. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 171,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

