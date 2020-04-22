Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NNN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

