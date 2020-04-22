Zacks Investment Research Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of LGRVF opened at $65.88 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $84.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

