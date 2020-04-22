Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get IMI PLC/S alerts:

IMIAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

IMIAY opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. IMI PLC/S has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMI PLC/S (IMIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMI PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.