Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.14.

ZBRA opened at $192.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

