Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBI. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised Trueblue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $14.04 on Friday. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trueblue will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 84,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

