Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.55.

OCFT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,914,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.