Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.09.

NYSE:LSI opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Life Storage by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.