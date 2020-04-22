Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

LXP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

