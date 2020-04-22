Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 284,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,725,000.

WING traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $111.32. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.