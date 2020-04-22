Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.93. 881,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

