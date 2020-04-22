Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of YETI opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. Yeti has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,450,196 shares of company stock worth $396,549,460 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Yeti by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Yeti by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

