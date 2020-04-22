Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNET shares. ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Xunlei by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xunlei by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.84. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.