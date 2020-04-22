Xtek (ASX:XTE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Xtek Ltd (ASX:XTE)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.56 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.39), approximately 23,306 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.53 ($0.38).

The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

Xtek Company Profile (ASX:XTE)

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, law enforcement, military, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company offers ammunitions, including air rifle pellets air arms; ancillaries, such as holsters, spare parts air arms, access peltor hearing protect, access bog gear, binoculars minox, knives boker, and sights minox rifle scopes; and EOD disruption, detection, protection, robotics, high risk tactical/search, hook and line, and tool kits.

