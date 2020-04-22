XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,959.25

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,959.25 and traded as high as $3,120.00. XP Power shares last traded at $3,080.00, with a volume of 9,995 shares.

XPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 4,170 ($54.85) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,837 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,962.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

