Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.21. Wynn Resorts reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.61) to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

WYNN stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.