WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.92.

WSFS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

