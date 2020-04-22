WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $22.57 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

