WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. WP Carey makes up about 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,930. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

