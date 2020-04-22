WP Carey Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for WP Carey in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WP Carey’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

WPC stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in WP Carey by 14.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.