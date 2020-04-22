World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in World Acceptance by 23.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in World Acceptance by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

