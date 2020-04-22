WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WNS opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

Get WNS alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.