WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:EMCB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

