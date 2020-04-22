Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €129.00 by UBS Group

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €129.00 ($150.00) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s current price.

WDI has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.72 ($200.84).

Shares of Wirecard stock traded up €3.96 ($4.60) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €126.46 ($147.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

