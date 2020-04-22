Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.
WTFC opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
