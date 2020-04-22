Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

WTFC opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

