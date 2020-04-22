Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $304.80 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

