Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 1,124 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2,007.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

EHTH stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

