Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

