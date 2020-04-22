Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

