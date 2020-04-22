Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Acquires New Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $36,230,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $8,699,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $8,397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $7,298,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

Trane stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.34. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

