Willingdon Wealth Management Takes Position in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Willingdon Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of IES at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in IES by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. IES Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

