Willingdon Wealth Management Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

