Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 546 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,476.80.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,245.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

