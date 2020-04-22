Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.24.

