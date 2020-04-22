Willingdon Wealth Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $207,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after buying an additional 630,445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 889,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 528,808 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fortive by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 488,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,373,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 389,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.46.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

