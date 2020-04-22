Willingdon Wealth Management Invests $92,000 in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,589,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,861,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

