Willingdon Wealth Management Has $26,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Willingdon Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

