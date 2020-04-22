Willingdon Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

